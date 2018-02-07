12 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $13.15 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 0.76 percent to close at $269.12 on Monday.

Analysts expect Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares declined 1.17 percent to close at $36.47 on Monday.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Snapchat reported daily active users up 18 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user was up 46 percent year-over-year. Snap shares surged 21.41 percent to $17.07 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion in the latest quarter. Michael Kors will release earnings before the markets open. Michael Kors shares gained 2.38 percent to $67.00 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion. Hasbro shares rose 0.28 percent to $94.19 in after-hours trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Chipotle reported comps up 0.9 percent in the quarter and the company sees comps up in the low single digits for FY18. Chipotle shares dropped 5.37 percent to $288.00 in the after-hours trading session.

