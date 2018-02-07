12 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $13.15 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares rose 0.76 percent to close at $269.12 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares declined 1.17 percent to close at $36.47 on Monday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Snapchat reported daily active users up 18 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user was up 46 percent year-over-year. Snap shares surged 21.41 percent to $17.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion in the latest quarter. Michael Kors will release earnings before the markets open. Michael Kors shares gained 2.38 percent to $67.00 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion. Hasbro shares rose 0.28 percent to $94.19 in after-hours trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Chipotle reported comps up 0.9 percent in the quarter and the company sees comps up in the low single digits for FY18. Chipotle shares dropped 5.37 percent to $288.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Wall Street expects Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $13.00 billion after the closing bell. Prudential Financial shares rose 0.18 percent to close at $110.99 on Monday.
- After the markets close, Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion. Allstate shares gained 0.41 percent to $97.00 in after-hours trading.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Disney shares rose 2.93 percent to $109.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion after the closing bell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares rose 1.22 percent to $37.25 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.12 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion. Tesla shares gained 0.59 percent to $335.93 in after-hours trading.
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) disclosed an offering of 1.2 million shares. The company also announced the acquisition of 22,617 net acres in Ward County, Texas at an average price of $14,674 per acre. Halcon Resources shares dropped 6.87 percent to $7.05 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.