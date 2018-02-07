Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 4:52am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $13.15 billion.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
  • Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
  • Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
  • Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion.
  • Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
  • Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
  • The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $760.39 million.
  • AU Optronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: AUO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
  • Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE: STO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.03 billion.
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $777.62 million.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.19 billion.
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $850.60 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
  • Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.
  • Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $13.00 billion.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $891.51 million.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.12 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE: MFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $13.11 billion.
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion.
  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $213.18 million.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $831.90 million.
  • Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $433.77 million.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $654.97 million.
  • Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $435.87 million.
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $214.92 million.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
  • Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $549.41 million.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $726.95 million.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $574.15 million.
  • XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
  • Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
  • Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $431.41 million.
  • Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $649.64 million.
  • NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

