Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $13.15 billion.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
- Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion.
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
- Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
- The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $760.39 million.
- AU Optronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: AUO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
- Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE: STO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.03 billion.
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $777.62 million.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.19 billion.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $850.60 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.
- Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $13.00 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $891.51 million.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.12 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE: MFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $13.11 billion.
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $213.18 million.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $831.90 million.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $433.77 million.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $654.97 million.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $435.87 million.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $214.92 million.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $549.41 million.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $726.95 million.
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $574.15 million.
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $431.41 million.
- Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $649.64 million.
- NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
