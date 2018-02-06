Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Showdown: How GM, Ford Compare In Q4 Sales, Earnings
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2018 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Showdown: How GM, Ford Compare In Q4 Sales, Earnings
Related GM
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Quotient Gains After Strong Q3 Results; Clearwater Paper Shares Plunge
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
General Motors Company 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (Seeking Alpha)
Related F
GM, Toyota, Honda Pull Ahead With January Sales
Vetr Crowd Downgrades Ford, Remains Bullish
Ford and Fiat gain after GM impresses (Seeking Alpha)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) posted a bottom-line beat Tuesday, with its $1.65 earnings per share figure 20 percent above estimates and 21 percent over 2016’s comparable period.

Those metrics compounded a best-ever fourth quarter in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes — $3.1 billion, a rate up 18.7 percent from last year.

“Improvements in all operating segments and an intense focus on cost reductions generated a record quarter and another record year,” CFO Chuck Stevens said in the GM earnings release.

That’s more than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could say. The crosstown rival’s Q4 report nearly two weeks ago showed a 7-percent EPS miss in spite of a 333-percent year-over-year gain.

Ford came out a winner in at least two metrics. The automaker posted positive sales growth in October, November and December, while GM saw consistent year-over-year declines. At the same time, Ford’s $38.5 billion in revenue far surpassed GM’s $37.715 billion.

“Our balance sheet remains strong and we are focused on improving the company’s fitness to strengthen future results,” CFO Bob Shanks said in Ford’s earnings release.

Related Links:

GM, Toyota, Honda Pull Ahead With January Sales

Loup Ventures: Detroit Auto Show Strengthens AV Timeline, Inspires Confidence In Motor City

Posted-In: Bob Shanks Chuck StevensEarnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + GM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Quotient Gains After Strong Q3 Results; Clearwater Paper Shares Plunge
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Drops Over 150 Points
Mid-Morning Market Update: Market Open Higher; General Motors Profit Tops Estimates
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.