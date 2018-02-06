12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.89 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 1.06 percent to $39.96 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $15.46 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares fell 0.67 percent to $104.00 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion. Cummins shares slipped 2.88 percent to close at $179.01 on Monday.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak FY18 sales guidance. The company announced a $200 million buyback plan. Cirrus Logic shares dropped 10.67 percent to $40.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $40.37 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares declined 4.29 percent to $91.90 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. Gilead Sciences shares fell 1.11 percent to $77.50 in after-hours trading.

