12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $36.89 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 1.06 percent to $39.96 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $15.46 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares fell 0.67 percent to $104.00 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion. Cummins shares slipped 2.88 percent to close at $179.01 on Monday.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak FY18 sales guidance. The company announced a $200 million buyback plan. Cirrus Logic shares dropped 10.67 percent to $40.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $40.37 billion in the latest quarter. AmerisourceBergen will release earnings before the markets open. AmerisourceBergen shares declined 4.29 percent to $91.90 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. Gilead Sciences shares fell 1.11 percent to $77.50 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $12.24 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares dropped 4.21 percent to close at $99.38 on Monday.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) raised its outlook for the second quarter and named David Zinsner as CFO effective February 19. Micron shares rose 2.01 percent to $40.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $16.66 billion. Archer Daniels shares slipped 2 percent to close at $40.60 on Monday.
- Lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) disclosed that its CEO Laurent Potdevin announced his resignation. Potdevin affirmed the company is on track to reach its $4 billion in revenue by 2020 target. Lululemon shares declined 3.11 percent to $75.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion after the closing bell. Chipotle shares dipped 3.64 percent to close at $300.30 on Monday.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced a $1 billion buyback plan. Skyworks shares rose 0.87 percent to $95.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.