Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $14.14 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $567.86 million.
- Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $839.82 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $794.65 million.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $529.37 million.
- Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $998.37 million.
- Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $266.45 million.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $429.23 million.
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $408.90 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $330.84 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (USA) (NYSE: BAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $140.60 million.
- Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $218.33 million.
- Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $194.89 million.
- Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $392.86 million.
