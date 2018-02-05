7 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 1.08 percent to close at $63.48 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion after the closing bell. Skyworks shares declined 4.06 percent to close at $98.96 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit shares dropped 2.16 percent to close at $77.00 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $14.14 billion in the latest quarter. SYSCO will release earnings before the markets open. SYSCO shares slipped 1.31 percent to close at $61.18 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Arconic shares declined 3.32 percent to close at $29.11 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares slipped 2.37 percent to close at $38.66 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $529.37 million. Cirrus Logic shares dipped 7.88 percent to close at $46.75 on Friday.
