7 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 1.08 percent to close at $63.48 on Friday.

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion after the closing bell. Skyworks shares declined 4.06 percent to close at $98.96 on Friday.

After the markets close, Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit shares dropped 2.16 percent to close at $77.00 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $14.14 billion in the latest quarter. SYSCO will release earnings before the markets open. SYSCO shares slipped 1.31 percent to close at $61.18 on Friday.

