Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 4:05am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2018
Related CRUS
Oppenheimer Lowers Apple Supplier Estimates On Weak iPhone Projections
KeyBanc: Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Has 'Limited Catalysts'
Notable earnings after Monday's close (Seeking Alpha)
Related BAH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017
Notable earnings before Monday's open (Seeking Alpha)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares gained 1.08 percent to close at $63.48 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion after the closing bell. Skyworks shares declined 4.06 percent to close at $98.96 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit shares dropped 2.16 percent to close at $77.00 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $14.14 billion in the latest quarter. SYSCO will release earnings before the markets open. SYSCO shares slipped 1.31 percent to close at $61.18 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Before the opening bell, Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Arconic shares declined 3.32 percent to close at $29.11 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares slipped 2.37 percent to close at $38.66 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $529.37 million. Cirrus Logic shares dipped 7.88 percent to close at $46.75 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAH + ARNC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CRUS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.