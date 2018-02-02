Amazon Sales Growth Vs. Stagnant Profits, In One Chart

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s focus on long-term growth has been a signature trademark of its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. In fact, Bezos' desire to achieve growth at the expense of profits and margins is now showing signs of success.

What You Need To Know

Amazon reported its fourth quarter results Thursday, which likely solidified the company as being the "leading online retailer in large parts of the world," Statista noted. Simultaneously, the company created what has become the industry-leading cloud computing business and also established itself as a leader in video streaming. On top of that, Amazon's Echo line of smart speakers has resulted in the company commanding an "impressive lead" over rival devices.

Why It's Important

Amazon's years of investments and trust in Bezos' long-term vision has resulted in a $3.03 billion net income over the past 12 months, Statista said. Here is an interesting chart which demonstrates the trajectory over the years.

