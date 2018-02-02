Market Overview

FANG Q4 Earnings Roundup
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 4:44pm   Comments
FANG Q4 Earnings Roundup
The FANG stocks -- coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer -- have all released their most recent quarterly earnings.

FANG Earnings Summary

fangearnings.png

FANG Revenue Summary

fangrevenues.png

Key Statistics

Netflix

  • Net subscriber adds: 8.33 Mln. vs. 7.05 Mln. In Q4'16 and 5.30 Mln In Q3'17
  • Net adds (US): 1.98 Mln. vs. 1.93 Mln. In Q4'16 and 0.85 Mln. In Q3'17
  • Net adds (Intl.): 6.36 Mln. vs. 5.12 Mln. In Q4'16 and 4.45 Mln. In Q3'17
  • Total Membership: 117.58 Mln. vs. 93.80 Mln. In Q4'16 and 109.25 Mln. In Q3'17

Facebook

  • Daily Active Users, or DAUs: 1.40 Bln., up 14 percent year-over-year
  • Monthly Active Users, or MAUs: 2.13 Bln., up 14 percent year-over-year
  • Mobile Ad Revenues (as percent of total revenues): 89 percent vs. 84 percent in Q4 2016
  • Cash, cash equivalents & marketable securities: $41.71 Bln

As a sore spot, DAUs in U.S. and Canada, which fetched the company about 49 percent of the total revenues, fell from 185 million in Q3 2017 to 184 million in Q4 2017.

"Already last quarter, we made changes to show fewer viral videos to make sure people's time is well spent. In total, we made changes that reduced time spent on Facebook by roughly 50 million hours every day," the company said in its press release.

Amazon

  • North American Revenues: $26.24 Bln., up 42 percent and 62 percent of total revenues
  • International Revenues: $18.04 Bln., up 29 percent and 30 percent of total revenues
  • AWS Revenues: $5.1 Bln, up 45 percent and 8 percent of total revenues
  • Operating cash flow: $18.4 Bln., up 7 percent
  • Free cash flow: $8.4 Bln for TTM ended Dec. 31, 2017 vs. $10.5 for TTM ended Dec. 31, 2016

Google

  • Ad revenues: $27.23 Bln, up 22 percent & 84 percent of total revenues
  • Aggregate paid clicks: up 43 percent year-over-year and up 18 percent sequentially
  • Aggregate cost-per-click: down 14 percent year-over-year and down 6 percent sequentially

Forward Expectations

Netflix forecasts Q1 2018 earnings per share of 63 cents on revenues of $3.7 billion. This was above the then-consensus expectations, which called for earnings of 56 cents per share on revenues of $3.49 billion.

Amazon guided first quarter net sales to $47.75 billion to $50.75 billion, an estimated 34-42 percent growth. Analysts, on average, estimate sales of $48.73 billion. The company forecasts operating income of $300 million to $1 billion compared to $1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Top Stories Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

