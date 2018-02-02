Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For February 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 4:35am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 1.43 percent to $102.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon shares surged 6.27 percent to $1,477.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.49 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $59.86 on Thursday.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) posted a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue also missed estimates. Mattel shares dropped 6.79 percent to $14.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $37.74 billion. Chevron shares gained 0.66 percent to $126.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 guidance. The company expects Q2 sales between $60 billion-$62 billion vs. $65.7 billion estimates. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones during the period. Apple shares gained 3.40 percent to $173.49 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $75.01 billion in the latest quarter. Exxon Mobil will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.52 percent to $89.53 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. Alphabet also announced a $8,589,056 buyback plan. Alphabet shares declined 2.33 percent to $1,154.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Weyerhaeuser shares gained 0.91 percent to $37.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) posted better-than-expected profit for its in the first quarter. The company announced a $7.5 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share. Visa shares slipped 1.21 percent to $124.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares rose 1.44 percent to $136.50 in after-hours trading.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. GoPro shares dropped 4.36 percent to $5.26 in the after-hours trading session.

