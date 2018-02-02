12 Stocks To Watch For February 2, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 1.43 percent to $102.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares rose 1.43 percent to $102.30 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon shares surged 6.27 percent to $1,477.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon shares surged 6.27 percent to $1,477.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.49 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $59.86 on Thursday.

(NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.49 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $59.86 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) posted a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue also missed estimates. Mattel shares dropped 6.79 percent to $14.28 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MAT) posted a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue also missed estimates. Mattel shares dropped 6.79 percent to $14.28 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $37.74 billion. Chevron shares gained 0.66 percent to $126.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $37.74 billion. Chevron shares gained 0.66 percent to $126.40 in after-hours trading. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 guidance. The company expects Q2 sales between $60 billion-$62 billion vs. $65.7 billion estimates. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones during the period. Apple shares gained 3.40 percent to $173.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.