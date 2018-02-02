Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $75.01 billion.
- Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $37.74 billion.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.49 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
- Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $10.59 billion.
- Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $522.87 million.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $23.89 billion.
- Aon plc (UK) (NYSE: AON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) is estimated to report a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $8.76 billion.
- Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $343.13 million.
