Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $75.01 billion.
  • Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $37.74 billion.
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.49 billion.
  • ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
  • Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $10.59 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $522.87 million.
  • Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $23.89 billion.
  • Aon plc (UK) (NYSE: AON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) is estimated to report a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.
  • Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $8.76 billion.
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $343.13 million.

