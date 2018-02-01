15 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $12.02 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 0.59 percent to $205.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. Microsoft shares rose 0.12 percent to $95.12 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $59.81 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 0.83 percent to $1,463.00 in after-hours trading.

