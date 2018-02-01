15 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $12.02 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 0.59 percent to $205.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $86.23 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares fell 0.34 percent to $166.86 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion. Time Warner shares rose 0.95 percent to close at $95.35 on Wednesday.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. December monthly active users were up 14 percent year-over-year to 1.4 billion. Facebook shares rose 1.40 percent to $189.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to have earned $1.66 per share on revenue of $18.19 billion in the latest quarter. UPS will release earnings before the markets open. United Parcel Service shares fell 0.21 percent to $127.05 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $10 per share on revenue of $31.85 billion. Alphabet shares rose 0.49 percent to $1,188.00 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. Microsoft shares rose 0.12 percent to $95.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $59.81 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 0.83 percent to $1,463.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $52.03 billion. McKesson shares declined 1.67 percent to close at $168.88 on Wednesday.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported upbeat profit for its first quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. QUALCOMM shares slipped 0.15 percent to $68.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.12 percent to $169.20 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion. Visa shares rose 0.55 percent to $124.91 in after-hours trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. PayPal’s former parent company eBay announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen. Paypal shares dipped 11.13 percent to $75.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.53 billion before the opening bell. DowDuPont shares slipped 0.50 percent to $75.20 in after-hours trading.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. AT&T shares gained 3.18 percent to $38.64 in the after-hours trading session.
Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook
