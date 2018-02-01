Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2018 4:39am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $12.02 billion.
  • Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $18.19 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $52.03 billion.
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.
  • Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $7.66 billion.
  • Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
  • DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.53 billion.
  • CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion.
  • International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
  • Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $21.74 billion.
  • Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $993.85 million.
  • Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
  • Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.
  • Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $59.81 billion.
  • Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $86.23 billion.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $10 per share on revenue of $31.85 billion.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $319.64 million.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $340.08 million.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $747.22 million.
  • Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $539.47 million.
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $866.85 million.

