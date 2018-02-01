Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $12.02 billion.
- Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $18.19 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $52.03 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.
- Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $7.66 billion.
- Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
- DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.53 billion.
- CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion.
- International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $21.74 billion.
- Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $993.85 million.
- Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.
- Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $59.81 billion.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $86.23 billion.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $10 per share on revenue of $31.85 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $319.64 million.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $340.08 million.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $747.22 million.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $539.47 million.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $866.85 million.
