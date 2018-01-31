15 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.9 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.13 percent to $338.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares rose 0.97 percent to $49.00 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion. ADP shares rose 0.12 percent to $120.95 in after-hours trading.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter earnings and issued a strong FY18 guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million. Shutterfly shares climbed 19.84 percent to $63.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.13 percent to $39.89 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion. United States Steel shares climbed 3.34 percent to $39.90 in after-hours trading.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares climbed over 7 percent in after-hours trading after reporting third quarter earnings results. The company issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Electronic Arts shares surged 7.30 percent to $127.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $28.39 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.08 percent to $92.81 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.34 percent to $85.80 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $41.17 billion after the closing bell. AT&T shares rose 0.48 percent to $37.44 in after-hours trading.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares dropped over 8 percent in after-hours trading despite a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Juniper also reported a $2 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.18 per share. Juniper shares dipped 8.62 percent to $25.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $12.55 billion in the recent quarter. Facebook will release earnings after the markets close. Facebook shares rose 0.47 percent to $188.00 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. Paypal shares rose 0.74 percent to $84.40 in pre-market trading.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) reported a $50 million common stock offering. Cerus shares fell 8.61 percent to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.16 percent to $67.10 in after-hours trading.
