15 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.9 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.13 percent to $338.15 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.9 per share on revenue of $24.62 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares gained 0.13 percent to $338.15 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares rose 0.97 percent to $49.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares rose 0.97 percent to $49.00 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion. ADP shares rose 0.12 percent to $120.95 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ADP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion. ADP shares rose 0.12 percent to $120.95 in after-hours trading. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter earnings and issued a strong FY18 guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million. Shutterfly shares climbed 19.84 percent to $63.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SFLY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter earnings and issued a strong FY18 guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million. Shutterfly shares climbed 19.84 percent to $63.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.13 percent to $39.89 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.13 percent to $39.89 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion. United States Steel shares climbed 3.34 percent to $39.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion. United States Steel shares climbed 3.34 percent to $39.90 in after-hours trading. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares climbed over 7 percent in after-hours trading after reporting third quarter earnings results. The company issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Electronic Arts shares surged 7.30 percent to $127.36 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: EA) shares climbed over 7 percent in after-hours trading after reporting third quarter earnings results. The company issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Electronic Arts shares surged 7.30 percent to $127.36 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $28.39 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 0.08 percent to $92.81 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.