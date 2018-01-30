10 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.72 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.33 percent to $39.15 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.72 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.33 percent to $39.15 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.21 percent to $117.90 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: EA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.21 percent to $117.90 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $14.90 billion. Aetna shares gained 0.41 percent to close at $193.74 on Monday.

(NYSE: AET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $14.90 billion. Aetna shares gained 0.41 percent to close at $193.74 on Monday. Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) said it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range. MetLife also postponed its Q4 earnings report to Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Metlife shares dropped 6.80 percent to $50.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: MET) said it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range. MetLife also postponed its Q4 earnings report to Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Metlife shares dropped 6.80 percent to $50.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.30 percent to $178.30 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.