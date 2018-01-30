Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 4:24am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.72 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.33 percent to $39.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.21 percent to $117.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $14.90 billion. Aetna shares gained 0.41 percent to close at $193.74 on Monday.
  • Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) said it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range. MetLife also postponed its Q4 earnings report to Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Metlife shares dropped 6.80 percent to $50.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.30 percent to $178.30 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the closing bell, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. C.H. Robinson shares dropped 0.43 percent to close at $96.31 on Monday.
  • Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares dropped over 6 percent in after-hours trading after reporting weak first-quarter guidance despite delivering a fourth-quarter sales beat. EPS fell in-line with analyst estimates at 19 cents. The company sees a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss between 12 and 19 cents, with sales in the $41 million-$47 million range. Rambus shares dipped 6.76 percent to $13.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion before the opening bell. Harley-Davidson shares rose 1.28 percent to $56.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. Corning shares rose 0.03 percent to $34.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Wall Street expects Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion after the closing bell. Stryker shares declined 0.14 percent to close at $168.75 on Monday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

