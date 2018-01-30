Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 4:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $13.72 billion.
  • Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $14.90 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $775.29 million.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.
  • HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $11.17 billion.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
  • SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
  • A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $767.45 million.
  • Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
  • Pentair plc. (NYSE: PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.26 billion.
  • Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $747.53 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
  • Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $665.48 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.
  • CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $979.32 million.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $395.75 million.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $974.32 million.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $736.60 million.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $519.15 million.

