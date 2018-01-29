6 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 3.04 percent to close at $344.90 on Friday.

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $701.94 million after the closing bell. Crane shares rose 0.26 percent to close at $94.09 on Friday.

After the markets close, Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Sanmina shares surged 3.33 percent to close at $27.90 on Friday.

Wall Street expects Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion after the closing bell. Principal Financial shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $75.04 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion. Seagate shares climbed 3.33 percent to close at $54.94 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion in the latest quarter. Reinsurance Group will release earnings after the markets close. Reinsurance Group of America shares declined 0.42 percent to close at $161.34 on Friday.