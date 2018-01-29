Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $602.22 million.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $523.87 million.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $561.21 million.
- Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $473.60 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $214.75 million.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $678.55 million.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $701.94 million.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $573.20 million.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $551.11 million.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $838.38 million.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $252.71 million.
