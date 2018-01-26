10 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion. Honeywell shares rose 0.54 percent to $162.72 in after-hours trading.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. 8x8 shares climbed 9.01 percent to $17.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion before the opening bell. Colgate-Palmolive shares slipped 0.04 percent to $77.28 in after-hours trading.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. Western Digital shares slipped 1.05 percent to $87.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. Rockwell Collins shares gained 0.46 percent to $139.20 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent. Intel shares surged 3.73 percent to $46.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to have earned $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.50 billion in the latest quarter. AbbVie will release earnings before the markets open. AbbVie shares gained 0.65 percent to $109.00 in after-hours trading.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) posted better-than-expected second quarter sales. Second quarter adjusted EPS fell in-line with estimates. Maxim Integrated shares gained 4.68 percent to $57.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion. Air Products shares rose 0.03 percent to $174.06 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Starbucks shares dropped 4.31 percent to $57.94 in the after-hours trading session.
