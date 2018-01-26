Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.50 billion.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $10.75 billion.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $135.48 million.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $656.46 million.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $739.63 million.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $450.20 million.
- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $95.92 million.
- Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG.A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $619.24 million.
