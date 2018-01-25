Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2018 5:22am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.99 percent to $170.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion before the opening bell. Southwest Airlines shares gained 0.29 percent to $62.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Ford shares fell 0.58 percent to $11.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion in the latest quarter. American Airlines will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares fell 0.16 percent to $54.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $35.99 billion. Fiat shares rose 0.58 percent to $24.29 in after-hours trading.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. F5 Networks shares climbed 3.78 percent to $147.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Wall Street expects Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares rose 0.15 percent to $60.92 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion. Western Digital shares gained 0.31 percent to $87.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) disclosed a common stock offering. The amount was not disclosed. Ocular Therapeutix shares dipped 11.47 percent to $5.48 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.34 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 0.04 percent to $45.52 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific shares slipped 0.12 percent to close at $141.19 on Wednesday.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) reported upbeat revenue for its third quarter on Wednesday. Xilinx shares climbed 5.20 percent to $77.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

