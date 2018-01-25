Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2018 4:41am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $11.85 billion.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.47 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
  • Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $35.99 billion.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.
  • Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
  • Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
  • L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
  • Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.96 billion.
  • Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.34 billion.
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion.
  • KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $968.81 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $846.06 million.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $616.99 million.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $620.47 million.
  • Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.
  • Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $515.91 million.

