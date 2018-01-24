12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.87 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares gained 0.25 percent to $11.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.04 percent to $171.91 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion. Abbott shares slipped 0.34 percent to $59.03 in after-hours trading.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. United Continental shares dropped 6.44 percent to $72.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.55 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares rose 0.01 percent to $136.05 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Discover Financial shares declined 0.16 percent to close at $78.72 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) disclosed that its INTERCEPT has met primary and safety endpoints in Phase 3 study. Cerus shares jumped 30.25 percent to $5.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion after the closing bell. Las Vegas Sands shares gained 0.72 percent to close at $77.66 on Tuesday.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17. Texas Instruments shares declined 6.93 percent to $111.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. General Dynamics shares rose 0.25 percent to $208.00 in after-hours trading.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) reported an offering of common stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 6.98 percent to $14.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $21.88 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares rose 0.26 percent to $42.55 in after-hours trading.
