12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.87 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares gained 0.25 percent to $11.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.87 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares gained 0.25 percent to $11.99 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.04 percent to $171.91 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares slipped 0.04 percent to $171.91 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion. Abbott shares slipped 0.34 percent to $59.03 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion. Abbott shares slipped 0.34 percent to $59.03 in after-hours trading. United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. United Continental shares dropped 6.44 percent to $72.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: UAL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. United Continental shares dropped 6.44 percent to $72.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.55 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares rose 0.01 percent to $136.05 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UTX) to have earned $1.55 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion in the latest quarter. United Technologies will release earnings before the markets open. United Technologies shares rose 0.01 percent to $136.05 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Discover Financial shares declined 0.16 percent to close at $78.72 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.