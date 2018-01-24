Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $21.88 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.87 billion.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporationv (NASDAQ: NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $34.02 billion.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $12.79 billion.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $521.83 million.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $412.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $846.06 million.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $521.09 million.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. NASDAQ: XLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $630.00 million.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $640.22 million.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
- Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $653.67 million.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $264.81 million.
- Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $221.65 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $505.82 million.
