Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2018 4:43am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion.
  • Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.08 billion.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $33.27 billion.
  • Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $893.43 million.
  • New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $454.66 million.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $338.55 million.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Popular Inc (NASDAQ: BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $380.46 million.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $671.14 million.
  • Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $203.82 million.
  • BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $280.20 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $589.30 million.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $349.55 million.
  • Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $847.99 million.
  • Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $355.00 million.
  • Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $296.68 million.
  • Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $294.56 million.
  • Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $114.72 million.

