10 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.08 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.26 percent to $150.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion after the closing bell. Texas Instruments shares gained 0.68 percent to $120.25 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Netflix shares surged 8.31 percent to $246.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark shares slipped 0.14 percent to $116.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion in the latest quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.56 percent to $92.40 in after-hours trading.

