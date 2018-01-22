8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.06 percent to close at $220.46 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares rose 1.24 percent to close at $53.01 on Friday.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) lowered its forecast for the first quarter and also issued a weak outlook for the second quarter. Sanmina shares rose 1.43 percent to close at $35.45 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $453.10 million. Brown & Brown shares gained 0.27 percent to close at $52.50 on Friday.
- Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) for $11.6 billion, or $105 per share in cash. Sanofi shares fell 3.03 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading, while Bioverativ shares jumped 61.83 percent to $103.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $46.42 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $668.15 million. Zions Bancorp shares gained 1.65 percent to close at $53.73 on Friday.
