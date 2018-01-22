8 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.06 percent to close at $220.46 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares rose 1.24 percent to close at $53.01 on Friday.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) lowered its forecast for the first quarter and also issued a weak outlook for the second quarter. Sanmina shares rose 1.43 percent to close at $35.45 on Friday.

