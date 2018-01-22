Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $56.66 million.
- UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE: UBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $68.13 million.
- Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.
- Sify Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIFY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $163.82 million.
- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $138.45 million.
- Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $47.30 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $453.10 million.
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $56.91 million.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $754.13 million.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $668.15 million.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $579.66 million.
- Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $471.91 million.
- Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $155.97 million.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.
- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $154.63 million.
- Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $299.29 million.
- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $65.63 million.
