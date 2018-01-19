Grainger To Report Q4 Earnings: What's In Store?
W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2017 financial numbers before the opening bell on Jan 24. Its fourth-quarter earnings are likely to dip year over year due to higher expenses despite a rise in revenues.
In the last reported quarter as well, the distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related products and services reported a dip of 5% in earnings to $2.90 per share while revenues edged up 1.5%. However, both earnings and revenues managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates.
The stock has struggled so far this year due to multiple headwinds, underperforming the industry it belongs to. The stock has tanked 6.8%, wider than the industry's decline of 3.9%.
Will the upcoming earnings release exert more pressure on the stock? Notably, Grainger delivered an earnings beat in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average positive earnings surprise of 4.23%.
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat in the third quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as elaborated below:
Zacks ESP: Grainger has an Earnings ESP of +3.76%. This is because the Most Accurate estimate of $2.27 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Grainger's Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) lowers the predictive power of ESP. It should be noted that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.
