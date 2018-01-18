Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $94.90 million.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $317.92 million.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (NYSE: WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $175.85 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $321.79 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.15 billion.
- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $346.53 million.
- Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $47.97 million.
- MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $273.85 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $22.05 billion.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $235.51 million.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $88.67 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $387.05 million.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.
- Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ENFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.
