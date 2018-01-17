10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares slipped 0.09 percent to $258.24 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares gained 0.02 percent to $56.25 in after-hours trading.

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares surged around 43 percent in after-hours trading after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation. Juno Therapeutics shares climbed 42.76 percent to $65.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.03 percent to $57.19 in after-hours trading.

Verso Corp (NYSE: VRS) disclosed that it is expanding strategic alternative considerations to include a potential merger or sale. Verso shares gained 9.71 percent to $18.65 in the after-hours trading session.

