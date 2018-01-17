Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2018 5:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares slipped 0.09 percent to $258.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares gained 0.02 percent to $56.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares surged around 43 percent in after-hours trading after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation. Juno Therapeutics shares climbed 42.76 percent to $65.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.03 percent to $57.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Verso Corp (NYSE: VRS) disclosed that it is expanding strategic alternative considerations to include a potential merger or sale. Verso shares gained 9.71 percent to $18.65 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of America will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 0.26 percent to $31.32 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.31 percent to $19.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) cut its Q4 sales outlook. The company did raise fourth quarter adjusted gross margin guidance from 66-67 percent to 67.5-68.5 percent. Aerohive shares tumbled 14.56 percent to $4.87 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.74 percent to $55.94 in after-hours trading.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) reported that the company is offering 10 million shares of common stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares dipped 19.71 percent to $2.81 in the after-hours trading session.

