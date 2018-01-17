Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2018 3:54am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $21.78 billion.
  • Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
  • Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $685.06 million.
  • Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
  • Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ: HBHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $283.38 million.
  • Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $57.94 million.
  • SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $297.56 million.
  • Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $73.92 million.
  • NVE Corp (NASDAQ: NVEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.
  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $300.83 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASML + AA)

Dow Earnings: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs Revenue Decline
The Breakout In Steel Stocks Were Forecasted In November
The Week Ahead: Brace Yourself, Earnings Season Is Coming
10 Best Stocks Of 2017
Alcoa Could Return $525M In Capital In 2018, Credit Suisse Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BAC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.