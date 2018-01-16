5 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.41 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 1.69 percent to close at $76.84 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) to have earned $0.51 per share on revenue of $912.25 million in the latest quarter. IHS Markit will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares gained 0.82 percent to close at $47.85 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion. CSX shares climbed 0.95 percent to close at $59.25 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $51.47 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares gained 1.44 percent to close at $228.64 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $817.47 million. Comerica shares rose 0.56 percent to close at $93.04 on Friday.
