Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $17.41 billion.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $51.47 billion.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $817.47 million.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $912.25 million.
- Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $251.77 million.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $735.37 million.
- Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MBWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $33.15 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $143.10 million.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $389.87 million.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $224.14 million.
- Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ: RNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $126.56 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.