Pot Stocks & ETFs: This Week's Top News In The Cannabis Industry
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2018 11:02am   Comments
Even Alabama Republicans Disagree With Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Views On Marijuana Legalization
Cannabis Experts Discuss The Silver Lining In Jeff Sessions' Marijuana Policy
Complete Guide To The Cannabis Industry #2: Production Capacity (Seeking Alpha)

Cannabis stocks plummeted last week, after the Jeff Sessions panic – spurred by the repeal of the Cole Memo, an Obama-era memorandum that has essentially protected state-legal cannabis businesses from federal prosecution. The tumble was short lived, though, as evidenced by the rebound seen in the U.S. Marijuana Index last Friday, and this week’s first couple of days.

The index did experience a decline toward the end of this week, falling 2.8 percent Friday, but the move was moderate when compared to last week’s selloff.

Also witnessing a drop between Wednesday and Friday, inclusive, were the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSE:HMMJ), as it mimics the aforementioned index, and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJX). Over the whole week, the indices lost 10 percent and 7.87 percent, respectively.

Source: United States Marijuana Index

Let’s take a look at the indexes’ top components:

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTC: ACBFF) lost more than 21.7 percent
  • Canopy Growth Corp (OTC: TWMJF) slipped 5.4 percent
  • Aphria Inc (OTC: APHQF) tumbled almost 13.8 percent
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) dropped just 1.1 percent
  • MedReleaf Corp (OTC: MEDFF) fell over 21.3 percent
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) surprisingly ended the week up 0.3 percent
  • Cronos Group Inc (OTC: PRMCF) declined 22.1 percent
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTC: CNTTF) took a 10.4 percent dive

Benzinga reached out to Green Market Report CEO Debra Borchardt, who shared her highlights for the week.

On the earnings front, Aphria announced second quarter revenue of C$8.5 million ($6.8 million), up from C$5.2 million ($4.16 million) in the same quarter last year. Delivering an impressive performance, the company posted a 50 percent increase in gross profit, from C$4.12 million ($3.3 million) a year ago to C$6.2 million ($5 million) this year.

On the financing side of things, the most relevant transaction came from MedReleaf, which announced a $100 million deal with Canaccord Genuity and GMP Securities L.P. Proceeds will be used to buy and build new cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

Image Credit: Javier Hasse

