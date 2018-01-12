7 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $25.30 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.08 percent to $110.93 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares gained 0.07 percent to $151.60 in after-hours trading.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) reported that its fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million. Astronics shares climbed 4.95 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion. BlackRock shares gained 1.20 percent to close at $537.92 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $22.19 billion in the latest quarter. Wells Fargo will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares slipped 0.25 percent to $62.85 in after-hours trading.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee panel voted 12-3 against recommendation for Linhaliq. Aradigm shares dipped 46.49 percent to $1.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion. Infosys shares gained 0.69 percent to $17.39 in after-hours trading.
