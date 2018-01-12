Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 5:13am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2018
Related INFY
Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2017
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Kansas City Southern, T-Mobile US Inc, KeyCorp, Sells United ... (GuruFocus)
Related ARDM
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aradigm Corporation and ... (GuruFocus)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $25.30 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.08 percent to $110.93 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares gained 0.07 percent to $151.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) reported that its fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million. Astronics shares climbed 4.95 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion. BlackRock shares gained 1.20 percent to close at $537.92 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $22.19 billion in the latest quarter. Wells Fargo will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares slipped 0.25 percent to $62.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee panel voted 12-3 against recommendation for Linhaliq. Aradigm shares dipped 46.49 percent to $1.83 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion. Infosys shares gained 0.69 percent to $17.39 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRO + ARDM)

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on INFY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.