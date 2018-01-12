7 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $25.30 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.08 percent to $110.93 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $25.30 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.08 percent to $110.93 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares gained 0.07 percent to $151.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PNC) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares gained 0.07 percent to $151.60 in after-hours trading. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) reported that its fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million. Astronics shares climbed 4.95 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ATRO) reported that its fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million. Astronics shares climbed 4.95 percent to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion. BlackRock shares gained 1.20 percent to close at $537.92 on Thursday.

