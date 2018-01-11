Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 4:34am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 1.25 percent to $56.56 in after-hours trading.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. KB Home shares climbed 3.44 percent to $35.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance. Progress Software shares jumped 8.24 percent to $47.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Shaw Communications Inc (USA) (NYSE: SJR) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $950.93 million in the latest quarter. Shaw Communications shares declined 0.40 percent to $22.16 in after-hours trading.
  • Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE: FTAI) reported a 7 million share common stock offering. Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure shares slipped 1.22 percent to $19.50 in the after-hours trading session.

