5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 1.25 percent to $56.56 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $10.17 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 1.25 percent to $56.56 in after-hours trading. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. KB Home shares climbed 3.44 percent to $35.53 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. KB Home shares climbed 3.44 percent to $35.53 in the after-hours trading session. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance. Progress Software shares jumped 8.24 percent to $47.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.