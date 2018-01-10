Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 4:31am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $770.82 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $114.34 million.
  • Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.72 million.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.10 million.

