5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $455.15 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $95.85 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $455.15 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $95.85 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) reported the sale of Moscow studio for $4.5 million. Glu Mobile shares climbed 3.81 percent to close at $3.81 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: GLUU) reported the sale of Moscow studio for $4.5 million. Glu Mobile shares climbed 3.81 percent to close at $3.81 on Friday. Analysts are expecting A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $639.10 million in the latest quarter. A Schulman will release earnings after the closing bell. A Schulman shares gained 0.90 percent to close at $39.10 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.