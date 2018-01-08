5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $455.15 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $95.85 on Friday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) reported the sale of Moscow studio for $4.5 million. Glu Mobile shares climbed 3.81 percent to close at $3.81 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $639.10 million in the latest quarter. A Schulman will release earnings after the closing bell. A Schulman shares gained 0.90 percent to close at $39.10 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported preliminary FY 2017 total net product sales of $165 million. The company projects 2018 net product sales from both HETLIOZ and Fanapt of $180 million to $200 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 1.93 percent to close at $15.25 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $594.43 million after the closing bell. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.71 percent to close at $155.69 on Friday.
