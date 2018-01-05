6 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $362.96 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.46 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped estimates. PriceSmart shares dropped 6.09 percent to $82.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion in the latest quarter. Constellation will release earnings before the markets open. Constellation Brands shares rose 0.01 percent to $225.80 in after-hours trading.

