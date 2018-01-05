6 Stocks To Watch For January 5, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $362.96 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.46 percent to $44.00 in after-hours trading.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped estimates. PriceSmart shares dropped 6.09 percent to $82.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion in the latest quarter. Constellation will release earnings before the markets open. Constellation Brands shares rose 0.01 percent to $225.80 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) lowered fourth quarter and FY17 EPS outlook. The company sees fourth quarter comps down 15-17 percent. Francesca’s shares tumbled 15.33 percent to $6.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $595.29 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1.43 percent to $53.50 in after-hours trading.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares climbed over 14 percent in after-hours trading after hiring an advisor to handle acquisition approaches, according to a report from Reuters. Datawatch shares surged 14.67 percent to $10.55 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.