7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 5:20am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $30.42 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.64 percent to $75.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $765.58 million after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares rose 0.01 percent to $86.41 in after-hours trading.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) raised its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter. Sales in December were up 7.9 percent versus an estimated 3.7 percent. Zumiez shares climbed 16.83 percent to $23.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. RPM shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $53.47 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and announced a 2.5 percent drop in Q3 comps. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in flat, beating estimates by 2 cents. The company announced it adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect valuable tax assets. Rite Aid shares dropped 6.16 percent to $1.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion in the latest quarter. Monsanto will release earnings before the opening bell. Monsanto shares gained 0.55 percent to $118.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a 27 percent year-over-year gain in Q4 deliveries. Model 3 deliveries fell well short of consensus deliveries however, coming in at 1,550 versus an estimated 5,200. Tesla shares fell 2.07 percent to $310.69 in the after-hours trading session.

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.