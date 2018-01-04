7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $30.42 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.64 percent to $75.99 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $765.58 million after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares rose 0.01 percent to $86.41 in after-hours trading.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) raised its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter. Sales in December were up 7.9 percent versus an estimated 3.7 percent. Zumiez shares climbed 16.83 percent to $23.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. RPM shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $53.47 on Wednesday.

