Earnings Scheduled For January 4, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2018 5:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $30.42 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $815.29 million.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $88.42 million.
  • Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $29.30 million.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $765.58 million.
  • Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $108.01 million.
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $43.47 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.

