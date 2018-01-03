5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $404.56 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares rose 1.70 percent to close at $167.80 on Tuesday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) disclosed that it has submitted an NDA to the FDA for antibiotic drug Eravacycline. The company also named Larry Tsai as Chief Medical Officer. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 11.59 percent to $7.22 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion in the latest quarter. Commercial Metals will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares gained 1.32 percent to $23.07 in after-hours trading.
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) reported the termination of its merger deal with China’s Ant Financial, due to the CFIUS rejected the companies proposals related to protecting personal data. Moneygram shares dropped 6.84 percent to $12.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion after the closing bell. Rite Aid shares rose 1.41 percent to $2.16 in after-hours trading.
