Earnings Scheduled For January 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 4:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $404.56 million.
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $102.32 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $152.90 million.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $135.80 million.
  • National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ: NAUH) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.

