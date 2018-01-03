Earnings Scheduled For January 3, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $404.56 million.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $102.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $152.90 million.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $135.80 million.
- National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ: NAUH) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.