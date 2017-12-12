Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $57.54 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.46 million.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.27 million.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $37.16 million.
- Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $386.71 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- LRAD Corp (NASDAQ: LRAD) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
