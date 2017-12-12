Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2017 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $57.54 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $472.46 million.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.
  • Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.27 million.
  • Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $37.16 million.
  • Zedge Inc (NYSE: ZDGE) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $386.71 million.
  • Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) is projected to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • LRAD Corp (NASDAQ: LRAD) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.

