Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $960.97 million.
- KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $442.18 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.55 million.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.13 per share.
- Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $115.65 million.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $131.67 million.
- IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE: IEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.75 million.
- John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $428.80 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $872.51 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $609.89 million.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $420.38 million.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $807.50 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $933.25 million.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $885.47 million.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $479.47 million.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $106.94 million.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: LOG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $100.55 million.
- Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $310.70 million.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $282.34 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $232.80 million.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $62.84 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.
