Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2017 4:25am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.82 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
  • Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $878.17 million.
  • HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $320.17 million.
  • J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $157.27 million.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $106.75 million.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $35.37 million.
  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $30.29 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $242.70 million.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.63 million.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VNET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $172.10 million.
  • Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $591.00 million.
  • 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $144.96 million.
  • Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.11 million.
  • Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.41 million.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.53 million.
  • Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $131.12 million.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $64.17 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

