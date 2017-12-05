8 Stocks To Watch For December 5, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion before the opening bell. Toll Brothers shares rose 1.34 percent to $51.34 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $9.82 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.03 percent to $710.00 in after-hours trading.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. The company reported a 5 percent drop in its Q1 comps and issued weak second quarter guidance. Ascena Retail shares dropped 19.92 percent to $2.09 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ASNA) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. The company reported a 5 percent drop in its Q1 comps and issued weak second quarter guidance. Ascena Retail shares dropped 19.92 percent to $2.09 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. HD Supply shares gained 0.30 percent to $36.60 in after-hours trading.

