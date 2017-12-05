8 Stocks To Watch For December 5, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion before the opening bell. Toll Brothers shares rose 1.34 percent to $51.34 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $9.82 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.03 percent to $710.00 in after-hours trading.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. The company reported a 5 percent drop in its Q1 comps and issued weak second quarter guidance. Ascena Retail shares dropped 19.92 percent to $2.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. HD Supply shares gained 0.30 percent to $36.60 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $591.00 million after the closing bell. RH shares rose 0.89 percent to $103.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to have earned $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion in the latest quarter. G-III Apparel will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares rose 0.70 percent to $30.35 in after-hours trading.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares dropped over 15 percent in after-hours trading following news of offering by selling shareholders. The stock ran up more than 90 percent in the regular session. Digital Power shares declined 15.76 percent to $2.94 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.63 million. Dave & Buster's shares slipped 0.28 percent to $53.90 in after-hours trading.
